Drakeford: First minister's fury with Welsh Tory leader
These were the scenes at the Senedd on Tuesday, as Mark Drakeford exploded with rage at Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies.
The first minister was reacting to a series of questions about poor ambulance response times.
He responded by highlighting the problems the Conservative UK government had experienced in recent weeks, following sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget.
"You think you can turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground?" Mr Drakeford said.
"What sort of world do you belong in?"