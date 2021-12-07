Eye-tracking technology is allowing disabled children to say what matters to them in Wales using only their eyes.

It is part of a survey by the children's commissioner for Wales to identify issues to address to protect children's rights.

A tailor-made survey uses songs and smells to explain concepts, and answers are taken by technology that follows pupils' eyes to certain symbols.

"This means everything to the child and the family because it means that their opinions and voices are heard," said Leigh Wharton, a teacher at Ysgol Ty Coch in Tonteg, Rhondda Cynon Taf.