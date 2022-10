This is the moment fishermen landed a huge tuna they dubbed “a tank.”

The 9ft (2.82m) Atlantic bluefin was caught off the Pembrokeshire coast by Simon Batey and pal Jason Nott.

The beast, which weighed 900lb (408kg) was tagged before being released.

Angling Cymru’s Julian Lewis Jones said: "By far it's the biggest fish caught in Welsh waters.”