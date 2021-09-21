Marine animals face increased disturbance as more visitors come to the Welsh coast, a council has said.

They are being asked to steer a wide path around seal pups in particular because of a sensitivity to smells.

"The more smells there are on the beach, the more the mother will actually abandon her pup," said a tour boat skipper.

Dafydd Lewis, of Dolphin Spotting Boat Trips in New Quay, said not everyone understands and respects the rules.

Last month a seal pup drowned off New Quay, the possible result of disturbance by dog walkers.