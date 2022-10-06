Women are being let down by the criminal justice system because of delays and lack of support, according to the charity Welsh Women's Aid.

One woman from Swansea who went to the police after she says she was sexually assaulted made a "heart-breaking decision" to drop the complaints because of the "stress" of the process.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told BBC Wales it recognised "there is still a long way to go so more victims come forward and report with confidence."

The Ministry of Justice said it had "successfully reduced the backlogs caused by the pandemic" and had boosted funding for victim support.