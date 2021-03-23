What did First Minister Mark Drakeford say that upset families who lost loved ones during the pandemic?

During a debate, Mr Drakeford told Conservative Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies on Tuesday that a Covid inquiry centred only on Wales was "not going to happen" and stressed that "there will be no inquiry of that sort here in Wales", saying the "world has moved on".

Sam Smith-Higgins, of Covid Bereaved Families for Justice, has since called Mr Drakeford's remarks "shameful".

The Welsh government has said a UK-wide inquiry was best to examine decisions made in the four UK nations.