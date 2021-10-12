Sam Smith-Higgins' father, Phil, went into hospital for cancer but contracted Covid and never returned home.

He died after someone with Covid was put on the same ward.

Ms Smith-Higgins wants to know if different pandemic decisions would have saved her father, and now she the chance to find out.

At the opening of the UK Covid Inquiry, she and other Welsh families were granted “core participant status”.

These families will have enhanced rights to participate, ask questions, and perhaps better understand why their loved ones died.