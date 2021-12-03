During lockdown, Emily Nicola Roberts decided to show the world what it was like living with cerebral palsy by recording a series of online videos for her YouTube channel.

Emily Nicola says the response to her videos has been “immense” and she has received praise for her efforts from all over the world.

In recognition of her efforts, Emily Nicola, from Pontarddulais, near Swansea, has won the Rising Star Award at the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards, as well as the overall Womenspire Champion award.

"I hope to inspire people and show them there's no limits to what you can do.

"I think I had a lot of problems with my disability when I was younger, and I wasn't really comfortable in myself, and I think if I found someone saying 'no, be who you are, and be you', I would be like 'yay'."

The 20-year-old added it was vital she keep doing the work and it was amazing to know that she has such a strong reach.