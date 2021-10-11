Villagers have celebrated planting an orchard with an apple day.

Traditionally the day would have been held to celebrate the autumn harvest.

Len Nicholas, of Cwmafan Community Orchard, in Neath Port Talbot, said the day was brought forward from October to September because of the weather.

He said: “It’s very important that we bring back some green areas, especially in our village, which has been heavily industrialised over the years.”

Video by Michael Burgess