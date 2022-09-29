The UK needs to keep taxes low and borrow more to get through the current economic crisis, Liz Truss has told BBC Wales.

The prime minister defended the mini-budget after market turmoil followed the measures announced last Friday.

When asked why she declined an offer by the Office of Budget Responsibility to publish forecasts about the budget, Ms Truss said a forecast will be published in November.

She also said UK ministers will speak to Tata steel, which owns Port Talbot steelworks employing 4,000 people, about the firm's threat to shut the operation without the £1.4bn in subsidies it says it needs to decarbonise the plant.

