Makenzy Beard is holding her first solo exhibition at the Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff, with some of her paintings selling for as much as £23,000.

The 15-year-old from Swansea only started to paint in March 2020 during the first lockdown, turning a garden shed into an art studio.

Some of her work has been displayed at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

"It's really exciting and strange to see my work displayed, going there and being there with people wanting to chat to me about my work," she said.