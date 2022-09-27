Wales has received the Prince and Princess of Wales for the first time since they received their new titles.

The couple stopped off at Anglesey, where they lived for three years, before heading to Swansea.

Along the way they brought smiles to the faces of children and adults alike.

Catherine discussed fashion with one boy.

"Do you tie your own tie?" asked the princess of the boy, who answered that he did.

Catherine replied: "Well done you! I've been teaching George, because he has to wear a tie now for school."