"A red storm is coming to the gates of Qatar."

Actor Michael Sheen gave a powerful speech to the Wales football squad at their training base at the Vale Resort in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Players applauded the actor after he delivered the speech, telling them that history was waiting to be written.

"They'll always say: we're too small. Too weak. Too full of fear. But yma o hyd, you sons of [Gary] Speed, with that red wall around us. We are still here. Come on Wales."