An investigation has been launched after a firework was set off from the the crowd at the end of Wales' match against Poland in the Nations League.

It was set off from the away end at the Cardiff City Stadium where Polish fans also lit flares during the match.

Under UK law, pyrotechnics are banned in football stadiums and Wales were fined after a smoke cannister was thrown on the pitch in March.

South Wales Police said seven people in the Poland end were arrested, four of them for possession of pyrotechnics.

Wales lost Sunday's match 1-0 meaning they were relegated to League B.