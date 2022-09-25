As students start a new term at university, they have more to think about this year than just their studies.

For many, the rising cost of living is taking a major toll on their already stretched finances.

Worried students have spoken of not using the hot water tap, avoiding switching on lights and taking on one or even two part-time jobs to supplement their income.

Zoe Jones, a second-year student at Cardiff University, said: "It's making that decision between eating and your social life, which is a massive part of your university experience."

