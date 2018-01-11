A woman with Down's syndrome has said she would be "lost and upset" without support to go to concerts and the cinema.

Sophie Scheeres, 30, from Cardiff, and her "gig buddy", volunteer Gareth Pahl, have been going to events such as concerts, shows and the cinema together for three years.

But the scheme helping Sophie has only been able to match half of its 129 clients, and is calling for more volunteers.

"It's not like being matched with a person," Gareth said, "it's like being given a new best mate."