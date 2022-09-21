Baker Rhian Jones said she would have to close without government support.

Ms Jones, from Cardiff, said it would be unfair to increase her prices to cover her overheads as "everyone's in the same boat."

She opened her business, Green Door Bakery, in the Cyncoed area of the city four months ago.

Ms Jones said: "If there wasn't the support, it doesn't matter how many people come through your door, if the energy prices are going up there would be a point where you would have to eventually close."

The UK Government said energy bills would be cut by about half their predicted level thanks to a support package.