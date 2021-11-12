This is the last time footballer Emiliano Sala is seen alive as he boards a private plane that crashed and killed him on his way to the UK.

CCTV footage obtained by the BBC shows the 28-year-old striker going through security at Nantes Atlantique Airport ahead of his £15m move to the Premier League.

The pictures also show the plane he was in taxing towards runaway three at Nantes Atlantique Airport.

The single-piston engine Piper Malibu N264DB crashed into the English Channel on the way to Cardiff City, where the Argentine was to become the Welsh club's record signing.

Both the player and pilot David Ibbotson were killed when the plane crashed into the sea in January 2019.