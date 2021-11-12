The pilot of the plane that crashed and killed footballer Emiliano Sala had concerns about the condition of the aircraft before take-off.

The pilot of that flight had said he heard "a bang" while flying to France with the Argentine striker ahead of his £15m move to the Premier League.

In exclusive audio obtained by the BBC, pilot David Ibbotson said "I'll be wearing my life jacket" for the doomed return flight that crashed in the sea.

Both men were killed when the plane crashed into the sea in January 2019.

In a voice note, the player told his closest friends he felt like he was "on a plane that looks like it's falling apart" after getting on the single-piston engine Piper Malibu N264DB on the fateful night of 21 January, 2019.