This is footage of the wreckage of the plane that was carrying footballer Emiliano Sala to Cardiff and his new life in the Premier League.

But the single-piston engine Piper Malibu crashed just over an hour after taking off from Nantes Atlantique Airport in western France, killing both the player and pilot David Ibbotson.

Rescue teams searched an area of the English Channel for two weeks before the doomed plane was found north-west of the Channel Islands.

The striker's body was recovered by search teams but the pilot's body was never found.