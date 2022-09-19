Welsh mourners have travelled to London to pay their final respects to the Queen at her state funeral.

Some camped out over the weekend, while others took up positions outside Westminster Abbey in the early hours.

Among the thousands of people who lined the Mall are Myfanwy Bunting, husband Dean, and their eight-year old daughter, Eden, from the Vale of Glamorgan.

She said: "I think it's important for Eden to know we had a female monarch on the throne for nearly 70 years."