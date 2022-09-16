Crowds are gathering for Charles III's first visit to Wales since being crowned King.

People started arriving in Cardiff from as early as 03:00 BST to get the best view of the monarch and the Queen Consort.

"I want to be here to pay my respects and to see my new King. It's the history of my country," said one early riser.

The royal couple will attend a service at Llandaff Cathedral before heading to the Senedd to accept a motion of condolence and holding an audience with First Minister Mark Drakeford at Cardiff Castle.