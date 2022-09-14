King Charles III will visit Llandaff Cathedral as part of his first visit to Wales as the new monarch

The King, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral on Friday.

The King visited the cathedral numerous times over the yeas when he was the Prince of Wales.

His most recent visit was in 2019 during a tour of Wales to mark 50 years since he took the title the Prince of Wales.

But he will now return as king and put the cathedral at the centre of worldwide coverage.