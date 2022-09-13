People have begun claiming their spot to see the Queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Among them is 65-year-old Anne, who did not want to give her surname.

Anne left her home in Cardiff at 03:00 BST on Monday, and said waiting days to pay her respects “was nothing to her”.

“I want to see Her Majesty lying in state, it means so much to me," she said.

“It’s a very sombre occasion, and it will give us all a chance to file past Her Majesty’s coffin and reflect on what a wonderful monarch she was."

People will be able to see the Queen's lying-in-state from 17:00 on Wednesday until 06:30 on Monday, the day of her funeral.