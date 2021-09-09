He was wrongly convicted of one of the most notorious murders in Wales.

Tony Paris was one of the so-called 'Cardiff Three' jailed for killing Lynette White in 1988.

He was released, after spending four years behind bars, when the conviction was found to be a gross miscarriage of justice, however the psychological scars would remain.

A subsequent inquiry into the original investigation led to the UK's biggest-ever police corruption trial.

However the case collapsed midway through, when evidence was mistakenly believed to have been destroyed.

Mr Paris died on Sunday, aged 65.