"It's an important time to be here... to pay our respects and also to welcome a new king."

The sentiment of one of the thousands of people who lined the streets of Cardiff for events in Wales to mark the accession to the throne of King Charles III.

He was honoured in a proclamation ceremony at Cardiff Castle, with other events being held around the country.

King Charles became monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, aged 96.