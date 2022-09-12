The Queen had a long association with Welsh culture which began before she had taken the throne.

As Princess Elizabeth, she was made an honorary bard at Welsh cultural festival, the National Eisteddfod, in 1946.

The title is bestowed on people who contribute to Wales and Welsh life.

She also visited in 1954 and 1960, becoming the first monarch to attend the annual event.

The Queen also visited the annual world music festival, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, in Denbighshire, in 1953, a little over a month after her Coronation, and she returned in 1992 to open a purpose-built pavilion.