A gun salute has been held in Cardiff to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as events were held across the UK.

The 104 Royal Artillery Regiment fired 96 rounds at Cardiff Castle, one for every year of the Queen's life.

It followed the bells tolling at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle.

Salutes were also fired from Caernarfon castle, in Gwynedd, followed by a two-minute silence.