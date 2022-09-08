The Archbishop of Wales and the Bishop of Llandaff have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

Archbishop of Wales Andrew John sent his condolences to the King and said he would look back on the Queen's legacy with enormous affection.

He said: "She embodied so much that was good."

The Bishop of Llandaff June Osborne said she would always remember the Queen after meeting her multiple times.

She described the Queen as a "wonderfully humble, humorous and immensely engaged" person.