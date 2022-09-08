The Queen, who has died aged 96, was a regular visitor to Wales during her 70-year reign.

She became Queen in 1952, and marked numerous occasions with royal visits to Wales in the following decades.

Notably, she visited Aberfan following the 1966 disaster in which 144 people were killed, including 116 children.

While still a princess, she received the freedom of the city of Cardiff during a 1948 visit.

In what was to be her last visit to Wales, she opened the sixth term of the Senedd at the Welsh Parliament in October 2021.