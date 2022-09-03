Market traders are selling Christmas stock early in case customers can’t afford it during the festive season.

With the cost of living crisis already squeezing people Martin Wakeford, who runs a card stall in Aberdare, is trying to shift old stock at knocked-down prices.

“If you are on a pension and your fuel bill is likely to exceed what your pension is, it's going to be extremely worrying,” he said.

He feared if things get that bad his goods “are going to become a no-no”.

Pensioner Alan Davies, 74, said: “You've just got to be careful, buy the cheaper products.”