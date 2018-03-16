Significant damage has been caused by a fire which took hold at a former nightclub.

Smoke billowed from the old Cinderella's nightclub, in Swansea, when the blaze broke out on Wednesday.

Firefighters battled to stop the flames spreading and kept it contained to the old nightclub and chip shop.

Pier owner Fred Bollom said: "It's just heart-breaking. It was one of the oldest parts of the building, it's older than the pier.

"We're just very grateful no-one was hurt. It's very traumatic."

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and the Mr Bollom said they are working with the local authorities to ensure they find the cause, and make sure it does not happen again.