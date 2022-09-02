A mother-of-two has created a school uniform exchange to help other parents due to the now "astronomical" costs.

Lisa Watkins, from Caerphilly, is collecting uniforms from primary and secondary schools to redistribute to parents struggling to afford them brand new.

"Everyone should have the choice to shop around and not be forced into spending £300 on uniform every year," she said.

The Welsh government has said it will look at whether schools should have uniforms without logos, to reduce prices for parents.