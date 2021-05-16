'I used my student loan to start-up a business'

A student who started a business during the pandemic using £2,000 from her student loan has said it has done so well she never returned to university.

Tesni Boughen, 24, began selling house plants from her family home during the the first lockdown, using the last of her student loan to purchase stock.

"It was a massive risk," she said. "I thought if I don't make my money back, I can't go back to uni."

However the business has done so well she has moved the business out of her mother's conservatory and into a pop-up shop in Llandudno, Conwy.