"My life is not the same," says Pamela Partridge.

Her husband Michael was killed by a drink-driver two days after the couple's 54th wedding anniversary.

He had gone to meet his grandchildren at a local park on his bike, but when his daughter called to tell her there had been an accident, she knew the worst imaginable had happened.

"She said: just come home. I knew when she said that, that he'd gone," Ms Partridge said.