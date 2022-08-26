The typical household energy bill will hit £3,549 a year from 1 October after regulator Ofgem announced a rise to its price cap.

BBC Wales spoke to people in Cardiff to ask how that price increase will impact then, and how they will cope.

"It's upsetting and I'm scared, I'm scared of what's going to happen next," said one woman.

Another said: "It doesn't seem to be getting any better. It doesn't seem fair, with the profits they're making."