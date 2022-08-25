A cash-conscious couple have revealed their secrets to saving money amid soaring energy bills.

Dom and Charlene Lijertwood's top tips include lowering the boiler's water temperature, only washing clothes at 30C, and having a smart meter under the TV to show how much electricity is being used.

"There are a lot of price increases coming so I wanted to take a look at how I can combat that," Ms Lijertwood, of Marshfield, Newport, said.

Mr Lijertwood added: "The only way out of it we saw was to budget and to work."