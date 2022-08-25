When Sarah Drew saw her energy bills going up, she knew she had to take action.

Ms Drew, from Morriston, Swansea, has stopped using her oven in a bid to keep costs down - and now cooks all her meals in the microwave.

While she is dependent on her state pension, Ms Drew has also taken out a loan to pay for solar panels, and says without them she would have "sunk without a trace".

It comes as the energy regulator Ofgem is about to publish the cost of energy for a typical household from October.

The cap is expected to be around three times what it was a year ago at more than £3,500.

Ben Saltmarsh, of National Energy Action Cymru, warned people were having to take devastating action to keep costs down in Wales.

"People are going without supply entirely, turning things off, living in cold damp houses," he said.