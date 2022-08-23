Scientists have been gaining a bird's eye view of seabirds and their daily habits using tiny cameras.

The research, led by scientists from Bangor University, focuses on a nationally important colony of European shag on Puffin Island, near Anglesey.

Numbers of European shags have been declining in recent years, seeing them put on the red list of birds under the highest threat of extinction in the UK.

The footage will help scientists learn more about cormorants' and shags' favourite places to hunt and nest.

By learning more about their habits, they hope to protect them from climate change and habitat loss in the future.