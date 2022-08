Boxing coach Keith Jefferies has been training champions at Cwmbran Boxing Club for more than 50 years.

And at 87 he still has no plans to throw in the towel.

He opened his club in 1969 and started boxing two years after the end of World War Two in 1947.

Youngsters at his club think he’s a knockout.

“I enjoy listening to Keith and what he has got to tell me,” Harry, 17, said.