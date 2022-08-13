With temperatures on the rise once again, Wales could be about to experience a drought, but it would not be the first time.

In 1976, a lack of rainfall and weeks of hot weather meant water usage in Wales increased and the supply ran dry so water restrictions were introduced.

In 1984, conditions worsened again and restrictions were in place again as the reservoirs were at their lowest levels.

As Wales braces itself for another spell of hot weather, could this be something we experience once more?