"Everything stops when I play music," says Gavin Higgins.

He is set to see his work performed at London's Royal Albert Hall after initially turning to music to help his Tourette's syndrome.

On Monday, his Concerto Grosso will be played by the Tredegar Town Brass Band and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

It will be the first time in over a decade a brass band has performed at the Proms.

The performance can also be heard on BBC Radio 3 from 19:00 BST on Monday.