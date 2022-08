Paula Craig has revealed she was seasick when she completed her English Channel swim.

The former police officer, who is paralysed, was one of a six-strong relay team to complete the 22-mile (35km) crossing.

The 59-year-old said: “That was the hardest thing I have ever done, not helped by the fact that I was seasick.”

Ms Craig, from Pembrokeshire, lost the use of her legs after a bike crash 20 years ago.