"It grips you straight away," is Cullan Mais's views on drugs.

When he was 15 Cullan, from Cardiff, started smoking cannabis, but by the age of 19 was "fully addicted" to heroin and using crack cocaine.

Now 30, he is taking part in a pioneering scheme in Wales, looking at a new way of treating drug misuse.

He said drugs were a way for him to control his OCD, anxiety and ADHD - all of which went undiagnosed until he went to prison.