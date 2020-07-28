A lack of disabled toilets and hygiene facilities for women having their periods are among the complaints about the toilets at this year's National Eisteddfod.

There were also complaints about no water for handwashing at the annual Welsh language cultural festival, in Tregaron, Ceredigion.

One woman said toilets are "the worst we have ever experienced" at the event.

Organisers responded by saying they are "adequate".

Chief Executive Betsan Moses said a cleaning company will clean the toilets more often and the Eisteddfod will not provide additional facilities.