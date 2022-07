Visitors to the National Eisteddfod are determined not to let the heavy rain dampen their spirits.

The event has made its return in Tregaron, Ceredigion, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid restrictions.

"Sort of expect it in Ceredigion don't you? Goes with the territory I'm afraid," said one man.

Eisteddfod chief executive Betsan Moses said the site had "perfect ground" that dries quickly and the forecast "looks good".