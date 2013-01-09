"It was unbelievably alien on my body... I remember thinking it was absolutely mind-blowing."

Scott Neil nearly lost his leg, and his life, after grazing his knee while walking home from work and catching a flesh-eating bug.

By the time he got to hospital the next day it had "eaten away most of the quad muscle around my knee," the 31-year-old DJ from Swansea said.

He went through "searing agony" and six surgeries in six weeks before starting to recover from necrotising fasciitis, a life-threatening bacterial infection affecting about 500 people a year in the UK.

Scott said it was "mind-blowing" a grazed knee nearly led to his death.