"Where a doctor might have prescribed two painkillers I would take six or eight."

Sara Speakes has described her descent into a ruinous addiction, first to painkillers and then to a type of anti-anxiety medication one charity says are leading to overdoses.

What began as a prescription to help Sara with period pain when she was 19, ended with her being "drugged up to the eyeballs” at 47 and near death.

Sara said when she could not get pills from her doctor, she spent hundreds buying fake tablets online.

Now in recovery, she is trying to make amends, reconnecting with her children and volunteering to help other addicts.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this story, information on available help and support can be found via BBC Action Line.