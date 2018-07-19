"He's very friendly, a very nice guy and his son is very sweet, very friendly."

Abdul Mumin Khan has paid tribute to his brother-in-law, Rafiqul Islam, 51, and Mr Islam's 16-year-old son Mahiqul, who have both died after they were poisoned in Bangladesh.

Mr Islam and his son died on their way to hospital while his wife and two other children are being treated in intensive care, police say.

The family, from Cardiff, were staying in a flat near the north-eastern city of Sylhet.

"Everyone likes him and he likes everyone," Mr Khan said. "Everyone is crying for his son as well."