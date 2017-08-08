"If I could get one for once a year that would be better than nothing at all".

Most adults in Wales will now be invited to visit the dentist only once-a-year instead of every six months for a check-up.

That has worried some patients who said "it was very reassuring" to go twice a year.

Others, including Liz Mahony, said seeing a dentist once a year would be welcome as she was struggling to get any appointment.

Wales' new chief dental officer, Andrew Dickenson, said improvements in oral health mean seeing a dentist that often is "outdated".

Prof Dickenson said the change will allow practices to take on up to 112,000 new NHS patients a year.

But the British Dental Association (BDA) said his claims "look like they've been cobbled together on the back of an envelope".